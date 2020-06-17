George Floyd’s death sensitized society in the United States and sparked empathy around the world. Not only was the Black Lives Matter movement revived, but this time, it seems, it is generating a change of consciousness to which a number of global companies are joining; one of them is PepsiCo.

In this regard, the CEO of the company based in Purchase, New York, Ramon Laguarta, published an extensive text in which he expresses his position regarding the sensitive situation that exists not only in the American Union, but in much of the globe and in which expresses your commitment to work from your position as CEO to lead change.

A plan that will change the image of PepsiCo

Initially, the Spanish-born executive announced that the firm will allocate $ 400 million They will be distributed over the next five years to fund various initiatives focused on justice and racial equality.

But, beyond this economic fund, Laguarta emphasized what the deaths of human beings like George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, to name a few, has made him reflect on what PepsiCo can do to contribute to “Dismantle the systemic racial barriers that for generations have blocked social and economic progress” for people of color in the United States (and we would add that almost everywhere in the world).

In that sense, he maintains that Black Lives Matter matters to PepsiCo and a defense that he takes in his personal capacity. Although he states that he is not an American, the time he has lived in that country has allowed him to develop sensitivity and understand the urgent need for racial and social justice. As such, he emphasized his commitment to « use my position as CEO to lead this change. »

In this regard, he explained that these days, more than acting, he had the opportunity to meet with the senior leadership team with whom, more than speaking, he listened to the feelings and thoughts of several different groups of black community leaders to understand the depth of the problem. and working together on a plan related to the company’s DNA to generate that change.

Everything translates into a plan that will focus on three pillars: People, which will seek to increase the representation, recruitment, education, and internships of people of color by 30 percent by 2025; Deal, aiming to take advantage of the large scale and influence of suppliers, marketing agency partners and the customer base « to increase representation and strengthen black-owned businesses »; and Communities, whereupon the change is drawn in the long run « addressing systemic barriers to economic opportunities » to increase their efforts « to create opportunities and promote the economic empowerment of African Americans. »

The weight of a CEO

We know that a CEO today is more than an executive in charge of generating income for the companies they manage, they are the image and example both outside and inside the brands they represent.

This is something that has been demonstrated in the current context, both the Black Lives Matter and the crisis caused by the coronavirus show us that society does not expect publicity or promotion, but a true stance and commitment from companies.

In this regard, we must remember again what the Edelman Trust Barometer 2019 indicates, which reveals that for the 73 percent of consumers globally, companies can (and should) take and take actions to improve or benefit economic and social conditions within the communities in which they operate.

This notion becomes more relevant when observing the data obtained by a recent study signed by KPMG, which after gathering the opinions of various business leaders, concluded that for the 71 percent Of CEOs, today more than ever it is important to build close relationships with their clients, in fact they put it as the objective they will pursue within their business recovery plan.

In addition to this, it is estimated that 65 percent of organizations believe that their goals should now focus on providing certainty to customers and collaborators.

With this in context, we understand how it is that the CEO of PepsiCo is not that he does not think about the company’s business, but it is also a ratio that today it is just as important to reflect those brand values ​​and DNA that they have defended throughout their history, one in which, although mistakes have been made, they have always been frontal to correct and turn towards the right path.

In this sense, it is how the position of the leader of the company will project its brands in a different way.

