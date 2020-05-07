The coronavirus has not stopped Corona’s push, the popular beer imported from Mexico.

The First Trade of Yahoo Finance. “data-reactid =” 13 “>” Most consumers understand that the Corona brand has nothing to do with the coronavirus. Our consumers are very comfortable with the brand and the results speak for themselves. Recent data shows that our Corona brand is up over 20%. So it’s a very good performance, “said Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands at Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade.

Recall that earlier this year Twitter exploded with memes about Corona beer and the coronavirus. Meanwhile, internet searches for the “Corona beer virus” skyrocketed. That doesn’t appear to have had any economic impact on Corona beer sales, according to Newlands comments.

And it definitely doesn't make that impression in Constellation Brands (STZ) last quarter, either.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending February 29, the exhaustion of the Corona brand – a key indicator of the beer industry – increased a solid 5%. New Corona-branded drinks, for example Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and Corona Hard Seltzer performed strongly in the quarter, Newlands told analysts in the earnings video conference in early April.

Corona beer bottles (Photo illustration by Scott Olson / .).

The exhaustion of the Modelo brand increased by 18%. Constellation’s total beer segment sales improved 8.9% from a year earlier. Organic sales of wines and spirits grew by 3.7%.

Newlands continues to rely on business prospects – which also include wines – despite the measures of social distancing that will take place this summer. He says there has been a shift in alcohol consumption from bars and restaurants to homes.

“We are seeing consumers being more direct. We have many wine brands like Kim Crawford up 30%. Meiomi is at the top. Woodbridge, which is one of our big brands, is above 28%. Consumers buy authentic brands of proven quality and are widely stocked. It is one of the simple pleasures that people seek at a time when they are sheltered most of the time in their homes, “explains Newlands.