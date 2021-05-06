The CEO of Alfa Romeo believes that their cars have the same quality as those of BMW, Audi and Mercedes

Enlarge

ACD May 05, 2021

Many accuse Alfa Romeo of the lack of quality of its cars, but its CEO disagrees: they have the same quality as their German rivals.

One of the problems that Alfa Romeo has faced in recent years is having a fragile image in terms of quality. Historically, the Italian brand has stood out for the incredible design of its vehicles, the benefits and the behavior of the same, although its reliability, unfairly, has always been in the spotlight.

Now, the Italian brand meets a new episode with the appointment of a new CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, after the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA.

Alfa Romeo, a resurgence in difficult times

Imparato, a veteran of the PSA Group, was chosen by the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, with the mission of command the resurgence of Alfa Romeo. The manager’s strategy to return Alfa Romeo the laurels it deserves involves emphasizing product quality, profitability and a solid product plan.

Regarding the first point, that of quality, despite popular belief, Imparato has pointed out that the quality of the current range of the brand already is on par with its German competitors (BMW, Audi and Mercedes).

Mythical cars: Alfa Romeo 164, the first diesel at 200 km / h

The drivers, for the moment, do not share their arguments, neither in the reliability studies of different organizations (Consumer Reports, JD Power) nor at the sales level, which are not at the level of their German rivals.

The outlook for Imparato looks difficult as the Italian automaker is currently facing a drop in registrations and a delayed launch of its latest compact SUV, the Tonale.

Alfa Romeo has chosen to delay its debut of the Tonale to June 2022 to improve the performance of the plug-in hybrid variant. Located by size and focus below the Stelvio, the next model of the brand must be vital in the resurgence of Alfa Romeoas it enters the competitive small SUV segment.