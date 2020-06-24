Tourism has been one of the sectors that has suffered the most from the confinement and closures of borders worldwide. For this reason, the hotel sector has experienced large losses in revenue during these months, something that has also reached companies that compete against this model, such as Airbnb. As Brian Chesky, its CEO, told CNBC, they have “lost almost everything in a matter of four to six weeks”, after “12 years building businesses on Airbnb”.

The Chesky headlines don’t stop there, however, as the manager claims that “the trips as we knew them are over.” Explain what It is not that the trips are over, but that the way we traveled before is over, and will not return. Despite all of this, Chesky says, “Airbnb has dramatically reduced its spending, and if there are new containments, we are prepared thanks to the cuts.”

The future that awaits Airbnb

The words of the Airbnb CEO are consistent with the fact that the company is still alive, although it may not seem like it because of all the cuts they have had to make to their workforce. Nearly 2,000 employees were laid off, approximately 25% of their global workforce. Worse, it did not stop there, their advertising expenses were also reduced enormously, to zero. In total, the cut amounted to $ 1 billion. As diversification measures to grow other avenues, Airbnb is betting on more experiences that can be done online and from home.

Airbnb planned to spend a lot on real estate, but Chesky says it has been ruled out after the coronavirus hit.

So what is Airbnb going to live on if “travel as we knew it is over”? As we said, Chesky believes that the fact of traveling is not over. He believes that what will happen is that we will stop traveling to large distant cities, but we will continue to other places. Think that instead of traveling to a few cities, we will travel to thousands of nearby towns and cities. This, for example, can grow rural tourism, which in Spain could mean, for example, an increase in tourism in empty Spain.

Another reason for optimism for the CEO is that 20% of Airbnb bookings are for more than 30 days, which implies a certain need more than exclusive tourism, so it is confident that this part will continue to function. And in fact, perhaps it can even grow with the increase in telecommuting. In that sense, he believes that “more people are going to work remotely and work from home could also be work from any home.”

Share

The CEO of Airbnb believes that the trips as we knew them are over, and states “that they have lost almost everything in weeks”