The centuries-old samurai battles come to life thanks to the magic of folding screens | Technology

The Japanese artist Yusuke Shigeta has recreated through animation a mythical battle painted more than 400 years ago, and displays it on a huge folding screen, simulating the old canvases of the time.

Technology and art have teamed up with great success on countless occasions. Here we have another test. A 17th century painting that recreates a battle between samurai, animated and displayed on a folding screen.

The work is called Sekigahara-Sansui-zu-Byobu (Folding screen of the painted landscapes of Sekigahara) and is exhibited at the Chubu Centrair International Airport, in Japan, within an exhibition organized by Culture Gate to Japan.

It is the work of the Japanese artist Yusuke Shigeta, who has specialized in turn artwork into computer-animated pixelated creations. You can see this recreation of a samurai battle of the seventeenth century, in this video:

Yusuke Shigeta has been inspired by a 17th century canvas that recreates the Battle of Sekigahara, which is currently on display at the Osaka Museum of History.

The Battle of Sekigahara took place on April 21, 1600, and is considered one of the most important in the history of Japan. Between 170,000 and 200,000 warriors, From samurai to soldiers and peasants forced to fight, they participated in this epic battle that faced the two great factions of the country: that of Toyotori hideyomi, son of one of the great unifiers of the country, and that of the feudal lord Tokugawa Ieyasu.

Some historians believe that it is the biggest battle that has ever taken place on Japanese soil. Tokugawa Ieyasu emerged victorious, unifying the country and ending a centuries-long period of wars between feudal lords.

This battle was recreated on a canvas dated a few years later, which is what has inspired the Japanese artist Yusuke Shigeta to turn the painting into a pixelated animation where the characters are recreated in 3D, and crowd simulation algorithms are applied, which interact with each other.

Instead of displaying the result on a wide screen, Yusuke Shigeta has used a folding screen almost five meters long, which is much better suited to the very popular 17th century folded canvases in Japan.

As we can see in the video, it is as if the static painting of 400 years ago comes to life before our eyes.

You can enjoy other projects of Yusuke shigeta based on Pixel Art, on their website.