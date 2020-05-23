The first 16 months of the Bolsonaro government represented an important change in the way of doing politics in Brazil. Unlike previous governments since the re-democratization, the president refused to build a parliamentary base in Congress by distributing positions to people linked to the parties.

Although the Executive has approved important reforms, such as pension reform, positive registration and the Economic Freedom Act, the absence of a parliamentary base, in addition to causing several provisional measures to lapse and presidential vetoes to be overturned, has aggravated the conflict between Executive and Legislative, which almost generated an institutional crisis at the end of April.

Faced with this scenario, the President of the Republic began a negotiation with the parties called the Centrão, in order to form a parliamentary base capable of supporting it. Sérgio Moro’s resignation and the former minister’s accusations that the cause of the request was the president’s attempt to interfere in Federal Policy and have access to ongoing investigations – which, in the end, could lead to a resignation request. impeachment – accelerated negotiations.

The Centrão is a group of parties with a conservative profile, composed of important politicians at the regional level, largely almost unknown nationally. To maintain the loyalty of their electoral bases, they need positions to make available to their supporters in the States. The group was at the center of several complaints of corruption in the Lula and Dilma governments: sale of votes in Parliament (monthly payment) and corruption in Petrobras (Operation Lava Jato).

There is a legitimate fear in society that episodes like these may happen again. But that depends more on the Executive than on the Centrão. If one doesn’t want, two don’t fight!

On the other hand, the support of these parties already seems to be beginning to give concrete results in the votes in Congress. In particular, in the negotiation of aid to states and municipalities. The project approved in the Chamber of Deputies proposed full compensation to States and city halls for the reduction of revenues with ICMS and ISS in 2020, in comparison with 2019, and was considered by the government’s economic team to be fiscally unsustainable, as it was not possible to foresee the expense would be incurred and for generating perverse incentives for governors and mayors.

Despite this opposition, the bill passed the House and sent to the Senate. Instead of putting it to a vote, President Davi Alcolumbre, after negotiations with the Executive, replaced it with another project, which met the demands of the economic team: it created a nominal limit for the transfer of resources (R $ 60 billion in four months ) and introduced a freeze on salaries for civil servants until the end of 2021. An important victory for the Executive, which will be confirmed if the promised veto imposed on the article that creates exceptions to the freeze on salaries is approved by Congress.

The agreement with Centrão has also left some analysts pessimistic about the government’s ability to persist with the fiscal austerity agenda and structural reforms. In fact, recent history shows that Centrão is not against this agenda. He was one of the supporters of President Michel Temer in Congress when the government approved a large set of structural reforms, without which it would have been impossible to reduce interest rates in the Brazilian economy without generating inflationary pressures. Without Centrão, no reform would have been approved. And without giving up fiscal austerity. After all, the positions made available to Centrão are already in the Budget. No additional expense is required.

In other words, if the government negotiates carefully, does not give in to pressure to increase public spending (which always happens) and does not allow corruption, Centrão’s support could be instrumental in making reforms with fiscal austerity.

* PROFESSOR OF THE PUC / RIO ECONOMY DEPARTMENT, HE IS ECONOMIST-CHIEF OF GENIAL INVESTIMENTOS

