The central Eric García, second free agent to sign for Barça

FC Barcelona and center-back Eric García have reached an agreement to join the Barça club, Barça has just reported. The canterano culé will be a new Barcelona player as of July 1, once his contract with Manchester City has ended.

The Spanish international Eric García will sign a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and will have a termination clause of 400 million euros, indicates Barça.

Agüero, Alaba: the most valuable zero-cost transfers ever

36 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million

& copy imago images

From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace

35 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million

& copy imago images

From Schalke 04 to Liverpool

34 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million

& copy imago images

From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool

33 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M

& copy imago images

From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy

32 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From PSG to Manchester United

31 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Arsenal to AS Roma

30 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF

29 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Marseille to Brescia

28 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Atlético de Madrid to Inter

27 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Nice to Marseille

26 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Arsenal to West Ham United

25 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Dnipro to Sevilla FC

24 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Real Madrid to Juventus

23 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy Getty Images

From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan

22 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy Getty Images

From Athletic to Juventus

21 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy imago images

From Chelsea to Leverkusen

20 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

From Real Madrid to Inter

19 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million

& copy imago images

From Porto to Al Rayyan SC

18 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million

& copy imago images

From Chelsea to Liverpool

17 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 million

& copy imago images

From Porto to Atlético de Madrid

16 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 million

& copy Getty Images

From Anzhi to Chelsea

15 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M

& copy imago images

From Chelsea to Arsenal

14 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million

& copy imago images

From PSG to Dortmund

13 | Sergio Agüero | 2021 | Market value: € 25 million

& copy imago images

From Manchester City to FC Barcelona

12 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million

& copy TM / imago images

From Manchester United to PSG

11 | Florian Thauvin | 2021 | Market value: € 28 million

& copy imago images

From Marseille to Tigres UANL

10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 M

& copy TM / imago images

From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo

9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 M

& copy imago images

From Liverpool to Juventus

8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M

& copy imago images

From Real Madrid to Everton

7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M

& copy imago images

From PSG to Juventus

6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M

& copy Getty Images

From Bayern Munich to Chelsea

5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

From Arsenal to Juventus

4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich

3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

From Lazio to Inter

2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich

1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M

& copy imago images

From Bayern Munich to Real Madrid

