The central Eric García, second free agent to sign for Barça

400 million clause
FC Barcelona and center-back Eric García have reached an agreement to join the Barça club, Barça has just reported. The canterano culé will be a new Barcelona player as of July 1, once his contract with Manchester City has ended.
The Spanish international Eric García will sign a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and will have a termination clause of 400 million euros, indicates Barça.
Agüero, Alaba: the most valuable zero-cost transfers ever
36 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace
35 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Liverpool
34 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool
33 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy
32 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From PSG to Manchester United
31 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to AS Roma
30 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF
29 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Marseille to Brescia
28 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Atlético de Madrid to Inter
27 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Nice to Marseille
26 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to West Ham United
25 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Dnipro to Sevilla FC
24 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to Juventus
23 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy Getty Images
From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan
22 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy Getty Images
From Athletic to Juventus
21 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Leverkusen
20 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy TM / imago images
From Real Madrid to Inter
19 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million
& copy imago images
From Porto to Al Rayyan SC
18 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Liverpool
17 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 million
& copy imago images
From Porto to Atlético de Madrid
16 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 million
& copy Getty Images
From Anzhi to Chelsea
15 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Arsenal
14 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million
& copy imago images
From PSG to Dortmund
13 | Sergio Agüero | 2021 | Market value: € 25 million
& copy imago images
From Manchester City to FC Barcelona
12 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million
& copy TM / imago images
From Manchester United to PSG
11 | Florian Thauvin | 2021 | Market value: € 28 million
& copy imago images
From Marseille to Tigres UANL
10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 M
& copy TM / imago images
From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo
9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 M
& copy imago images
From Liverpool to Juventus
8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to Everton
7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M
& copy imago images
From PSG to Juventus
6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M
& copy Getty Images
From Bayern Munich to Chelsea
5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to Juventus
4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich
3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Lazio to Inter
2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M
& copy imago images
From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich
1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M
& copy imago images
From Bayern Munich to Real Madrid
@ ericgm3
#EricCuler
– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 1, 2021
Homepage