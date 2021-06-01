The central Eric García, second free agent to sign for Barça

400 million clause
FC Barcelona and Eric García have reached an agreement for the incorporation of the 20-year-old central defender to the Barça club, Barça has just reported. The canterano culé will be a new Barcelona player as of July 1, once his contract with Manchester City has ended.
The Spanish international Eric García will sign until the end of the 2025/26 season and will have a termination clause of 400 million euros, indicates Barça, the same as other young Barcelona promises such as Pedri or Ansu Fati, among others.
Eric García thus becomes the second reinforcement of FC Barcelona for the next campaign, after that of the Argentine Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero. Both arrive from Manchester City with the freedom card and are among the most valuable zero-cost transfers in football history.
Agüero, Alaba: the most valuable zero-cost transfers ever
37 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million
From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace
36 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million
From Schalke 04 to Liverpool
35 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million
From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool
34 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M
From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy
33 | Eric Garcia | 2021 | Market value: € 20 million
From Manchester City to FC Barcelona
32 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
From PSG to Manchester United
31 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
From Arsenal to AS Roma
30 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF
29 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
From Marseille to Brescia
28 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
From Atlético de Madrid to Inter
27 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
From Nice to Marseille
26 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
From Arsenal to West Ham United
25 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
From Dnipro to Sevilla FC
24 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
From Real Madrid to Juventus
23 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million
From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan
22 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million
From Athletic to Juventus
21 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million
From Chelsea to Leverkusen
20 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million
From Real Madrid to Inter
19 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million
From Porto to Al Rayyan SC
18 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million
From Chelsea to Liverpool
17 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 million
From Porto to Atlético de Madrid
16 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 million
From Anzhi to Chelsea
15 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M
From Chelsea to Arsenal
14 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million
From PSG to Dortmund
13 | Sergio Agüero | 2021 | Market value: € 25 million
From Manchester City to FC Barcelona
12 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million
From Manchester United to PSG
11 | Florian Thauvin | 2021 | Market value: € 28 million
From Marseille to Tigres UANL
10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 M
From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo
9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 M
From Liverpool to Juventus
8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M
From Real Madrid to Everton
7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M
From PSG to Juventus
6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M
From Bayern Munich to Chelsea
5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M
From Arsenal to Juventus
4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich
3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
From Lazio to Inter
2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M
From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich
1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M
From Bayern Munich to Real Madrid
Eric García returns to the club where he was formed
The return of Eric García to the LaLiga club was more than clear. The defender, who joined the Barça Escola in 2008 and grew up in the Masía until 2017, has spent four seasons in the Manchester City discipline, both in the lower categories and in the English first team.
