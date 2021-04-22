The Central Electoral Board extends until May 1 the vote by mail for the 4M

Election vote counting (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images)

The Central Electoral Board has agreed to extend the deadline for requesting the vote by mail until April 25 and to deposit it at the Post Office of the Community of Madrid until May 1. This has been communicated by the regional government through its Twitter account.

Once the request is made, the voter will receive the electoral documentation at their home address and when they have it they can exercise their right in two ways: deliver the envelope with their vote to the postman at that time or deposit it in person at a Post Office.

This proposal has been formulated, according to Europa Press, by the State Postal and Telegraph Society, which must take extreme steps to ensure that the envelopes with the votes can be delivered to the respective 4M polling stations.

Now, the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid must forward this decision to the Zone Electoral Boards and the general representatives of the formations, as well as to the Council of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid.

