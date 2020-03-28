The BCRA is studying the banks’ request to reopen in the next few days, due to the operational difficulties posed by the payment of pensions, to which in the next few days the emergency payment will be added for the recipients of the Universal Child Allowance ( AUH).

This was said in radio statements by the director of the National Administration of Social Security (Anses), Alejandro Vanoli.

The official noted that both the Association of Banks of Argentina (ABA) and the Association of Argentine Banks (Adeba) and the Association of Specialized Banking (ABE) requested it in meetings they recently had with Anses and the BCRA.

“The decision is to prioritize health, you must avoid crowds, make a controlled opening, with the minimum staffing necessary,” said Vanoli, who said that the Central Bank, chaired by Miguel Pesce, is studying the issue.

Furthermore, Vanoli pointed out that they asked banks to expand outreach campaigns to promote greater use of debit cards for collections and payments.

Although mechanisms have been implemented to reduce the need for retirees to go to bank branches (by exempting or processing in person, for example, the “faith of life” procedure, which retirees simply call “survival”), There is less willingness to use electronic means among both retirees and recipients of the AUH, which tends to complicate the success of the solutions that are being implemented to minimize the need to carry out face-to-face procedures or procedures in bank branches.