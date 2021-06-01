The center of the galaxy as we have never seen it before

New research by the University of Massachusetts Amherst astronomer, Daniel Wang, reveals details of violent phenomena at the center of our Milky Way galaxy with unprecedented clarity.

The images reveal an X-ray thread, G0.17-0.41, hinting at a previously unknown interstellar mechanism.

“The galaxy is like an ecosystem“says Wang.” We know that the centers of galaxies are where the action is and they play a huge role in their evolution. “And yet, what happened in the center of our own galaxy is difficult to study, to Despite its relative proximity to Earth, because, as Wang explains, it is obscured by a dense fog of gas and dust, we cannot see the center even with the most advanced instrument.

But this time a different telescope was used, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, which “sees” X-rays, rather than the visible light rays that we perceive with our own eyess. Thus, in this incredible composite photograph, we can see powerful X-rays illuminate the central regions surrounding the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, Sagittarius A *, with powerful magnetic fields stretching hundreds of light years.