The Center for Research in Secure Systems of the Institute of Technological Innovation Partners with Leading Universities in the World in Innovative Projects

Partnerships with prestigious universities in the United Arab Emirates, the US and Europe will promote advances in secure systems.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of the Abu Dhabi Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), announced today that its Secure Systems Research Center Center, SSRC) has partnered with Khalifa University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Tampere University, and the South Swiss University of Applied Arts and Sciences (SUPSI). The Center for Secure Systems Research also recently announced that it had partnered with Purdue University.

Dr Shreekant Thakkar, Chief Researcher, Secure Systems Research Center (SSRC), Technology Innovation Institute (TII) (Photo: AETOSWire)

The announcement of these collaborations is the latest in a series of announcements by the Institute for Technological Innovation since the first meeting of the Advanced Technology Research Council in August 2020. The Secure Systems Research Center is one of seven initial research centers. specialists from the Institute of Technological Innovation. Strategic partnerships will promote advances in the field of secure systems and its sub-disciplines on crucial projects.

The partnership with the UAE’s prestigious Khalifa University spans four major projects, the first of which explores opportunities to use machine learning for exfiltration detection on Android smartphones. The second project involves the development of secure communications solutions for power-limited wireless mesh networks, while the third investigates physical wireless security and routing protocols in drone communications. Finally, the latest project looks at physical layer security for various unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) terrestrial wireless networks. This project seeks to assess the vulnerabilities of these networks and propose effective solutions to mitigate the weakness of the system.

The partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States encompasses a project that will design a theory for building attack-resistant software that can address real-time limitations in cyber-physical and autonomous systems (CPAS). The research team will demonstrate techniques that improve the security of CPAS software and platforms, with a focus on drones. The cooperation with Tampere University in Finland is part of a project related to the security of critical infrastructure. This project will discover methods to reduce an attacker’s ability to infiltrate, steal, and manipulate data in critical infrastructure. This research has prominent use cases in areas such as drone deployment, emergency services, on-demand infrastructure, and smart city data processing.

The partnership with SUPSI of Switzerland will explore artificial intelligence-based safe autonomous navigation in Nano-UAVs, which focuses on safety, autonomy and endurance. The team aims to enable secure communication and computing on board cyber-physical systems (CPS) with limited resources (i.e. computing, memory, power, and payload) that take advantage of machine learning, learning depth and advanced artificial intelligence techniques.

Referring to the partnership announcements, Dr. Shreekant “Ticky” Thakkar, Principal Investigator at the Center for Secure Systems Research in charge of work on Secure Autonomous Computing, said: “Our world is more connected and more vulnerable to cyber attacks Smart cities, transportation and other critical infrastructure require the highest levels of defense against these attacks. The crucial partnerships and projects we have announced with prestigious global institutions will undoubtedly have far-reaching advancements in safe and resilient autonomous system solutions that they encompass platforms, systems software, communications, applications, and data integrity. “

In March 2021, the Institute for Technology Innovation announced that the Secure Systems Research Center partnered with Purdue University, a world-renowned US-based public research university, to collaborate on a sophisticated cybersecurity project of three years to ensure that UAVs can be used safely and efficiently in urban operations.

