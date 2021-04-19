The Census Bureau will host an educational webinar in English to provide information on the upcoming release of the quality metrics

What: To reaffirm its commitment to data quality and transparency, the US Census Bureau plans for the first time to publish several data quality indicators along with the first 2020 Census results.

These metrics are scheduled to be released later this month, and they will provide information on the status of census addresses and how we resolved addresses through each of the data collection modes.

The Census Bureau will host a technical webinar, to be conducted in English, to provide more information on initial 2020 Census data quality metrics.

While this webinar will not include any data from the 2020 Census, it will provide a sneak peek of the types and meaning of data quality metrics that will be available in the coming months.

A live question and answer session with the media will be held immediately after the webinar.

When:

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

1 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Who is it:

Michael Bentley, Deputy Chief of the Census Statistical Support Division, Decennial Census Statistical Studies Division, US Census Bureau.

Virginia Hyer, Chief, Public Relations Branch, Office of Public Information, US Census Bureau (moderator)

Access:

The webinar will consist of a simultaneous audio conference and web presentation. The media will be able to ask questions after the presentation.

Information about access to the conference

Free phone number: 888-566-5775

Access code for participants: # 6714070

Please log in 15-30 minutes in advance to allow time for registration. Participation in the question and answer session is limited to accredited media only, after each presentation.

Information about accessing the presentation online

To view the presentation on WebEx, click the following link:

https://uscensus.webex.com/uscensus/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea5298c8be03a7f86f60f08e12f23d661

Password: # 2020Census1

All relevant materials, including the operational metrics matrix table, will be published in the 2020 Census data processing and quality press kit.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing after the event in the 2020 Census data processing and quality press kit. A transcript will also be available in the press kit.

RSVP:

Members of the media who wish to attend this webinar, please RSVP through Eventbrite.

Interviews:

Contact the Census Bureau’s Public Information Office at or call 301-763-3030 to request an interview.

Online press kit:

2020 Census data quality and processing

