The Celtics stick their heads out

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 106 – 92 DETROIT PISTONS

Russell Westbrook had another triple-double for the Wizards, who beat the Pistons. Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists as the leading scorer. Westbrook’s 15th triple-double, the best in the NBA, helped the Wizards secure their second win in 10 games since the All-Star break. Bradley Beal had 17 points and Rui Hachimura had 14 for the Washington team. Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, came out early in the third quarter, having started the game with an injured right foot. Beal appeared to suffer or aggravate an injury late in the second quarter in an uncomfortable fall after driving and ramming Detroit’s Saddiq Bey. He remained at halftime, but was eliminated with 8:57 to play in the third, as Washington held a 74-46 lead.. Raúl Neto went to 12 points in 20 minutes of action by making 5 of 12 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 triples. For the Pistons, the best scorer was Wayne Ellington, who reached 15 points. Mason Plumlee and backup Isaiah Stewart each had 11 points. The Wizards started the night in 13th place, four games behind the Chicago Bulls for 10th. and last place of play-in of the Eastern Conference.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 96 – 102 NEW YORK KNICKS

Alec Burks had a double-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds with 5 assists and the New York Knicks beat the decimated Bucks at home, suffering their second consecutive loss. RJ Barret also had 21 points and the reserves, Immanuel Quickley, and Derrick Rose each scored 13 points. The victory was costly for the Knicks, who lost Mitchell Robinson to a broken right foot in the first quarter. He will be revalued when the Knicks return to New York on Sunday.. For the Bucks, Greek forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, all his best marks as a professional, and led the Milwaukee team, which played without his brother, the wing. -All-Star center, Giannis, injured. Jordan Nwora also contributed a double-double of 21 points with 10 rebounds, better professional records, while Cuban-American center Brook López had another double-double of 12 points and captured 10 balls under the hoops. The Bucks did not have Giannis and three other injured starters. The Bucks lost their second straight game after eight straight wins. Milwaukee was without the starters, Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo and Jrue Holiday. Despite the loss, the Bucks left their global mark at 29-16 and remain leaders in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 107 – 129 HOUSTON ROCKETS

Kevin Porter Jr. had 25 points, his best mark of the season, and finished leading the renewed Rockets, who beat the Timberwolves at home. On Friday night in the series opener, Houston blew a 29-point lead in the second half and was outscored 22-0 in the final 7:31 minutes of a 107-101 loss. The Rockets, 24 hours after suffering sports humiliation at the Target Center, Minneapolis, they came back convinced they were a much better team than the evicted Timberwolves and they showed it with great individual and team basketball. The Rockets’ victory (13-32) was the second in the last four games after having overcome a streak of 20 consecutive losses, the worst in their history. Porter Jr. made a triumphant return to the lineup and showed all the potential he has if he finds his balance on and off the field in the end. The new acquisitions of the Rockets, DJ Augustin had 20 points and Kelly Olynyk, who started, along with Sterling Brown each had 16 points. Olynyk had his first game with the Rockets after coming from the Miami Heat in the trade of All-Star guard Victor Oladipo. For the Timberwolves, the best scorer was again Karl-Anthony Towns, who contributed another double-double of 27 points, 15 rebounds with four assists in 33 minutes of action after making 7 of 11 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 triples, and 11 out of 12 from the staff line. Rookie guard-forward Anthony Edwards also scored 27 points. Juancho Hernangómez, who came out of reserve, finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds in 17 minutes. What’s more, Ricky Rubio was once again the leader of the Timberwolves in the direction of the game by distributing 10 assists, but without it being able to become a winning factor. Rubio played 27 minutes and contributed 4 points and 4 rebounds.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 120 – 104 CHICAGO BULLS

Jakob Poeltl was close to the double-double with 20 points and 9 rebounds that helped the Spurs to beat Chicago with ease this Saturday. The Spurs, in addition to breaking a four-game losing streak, thwarted Nikola Vucevic’s debut with the Bulls. The San Antonio team almost blew a 36-point lead, but held on to win for the first time since defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 19. The Spurs are 20-3 when they achieve a double-digit lead at any point in a game. DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points, while Derrick White and Patty Mills, each scored 16 points for the Spurs (23-20), who return to the leadership of the Southwest Division when the Mavericks lost to the Pelicans. Vucevic, traded by the Orlando Magic this Thursday, finished as the leader of the Bulls with 21 points and 9 rebounds, but could not be a winning factor with his contribution to the team game. Zach LaVine added 18 points and Coby White scored 13 points that could not prevent the defeat of the Chicago team (19-25).

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 112 – 103 DALLAS MAVERICKS

Luka Doncic rested for the second straight game and the Mavs gave up in New Orleans. Zion, with 38 points, sentenced when he wanted. Check the chronicle here.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 94 – 111 BOSTON CELTICS

Jayson Tatum had 27 points as the leader of the attack for the Celtics, who defeated the Thunder on the road. The Celtics got their second straight win on nights in a row and improved their mark to equal numbers from 23-23, that allows them to stay in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, with the right to be in the playoffs. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, while backup guards rookie Payton Pritchard and Carsen Edwards each had 12 points. For the Thunder, Theo Maledon finished as the leader of the attack with 22 points, including 4 triples in 10 attempts. Moses Brown, in a great game, contributed double-double of 21 points and 23 rebounds (his best marks as a professional), and backup forward Kenrich Williams had 12 points as the sixth player. The Thunder, with a losing record of 19-26, lost the second consecutive game and remain 12th in the Western Conference.

UTAH JAZZ 126 – 110 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

All-Star Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points as the Jazz’s leading scorer, who outscored the Grizzlies, in a two-game home series. The Jazz (34-11) made 19 triples and made 50% of their field goals, en route to his 19th consecutive victory at home. Reserve point guard Jordan Clarkson added 28 points and French center Rudy Gobert added a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz. For the Grizzlies the leading scorer was Kyle Anderson, with 16 points. While the Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas obtained a double-double of 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Dillon Brooks also scored 13 points for the Memphis team.. The Grizzlies (21-22) lost both games in a two-game series at Utah.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 122 – 112 PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and was the leader in the victory over the Sixers. The Los Angeles team adds five consecutive victories and sows panic in the West. Check the chronicle here.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 100 – 98 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

De’Aaron Fox, with 36 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, was once again the leader of the Kings who beat the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes got a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the basket that decided the victory of the Sacramento team. Barnes hit a triple as the horn sounded at the end of the game. after catching an outfield pass he received from Fox from the opposite end of the court. Rookie point guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 13 points, the Kings’ third-leading scorer who had all five starters with double-digit numbers. Richaun Holmes finished as the leader in the inside game with a double-double of 10 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and put up 5 blocks. And Buddy Hield rounded out the list with 10 more. For the Cavaliers, Collin Sexton, who missed the previous two games due to physical ailments, had 26 points as the leading scorer.. Darius Garland scored 18 points and power forward Larry Nance Jr. had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 ball recoveries for the Cavaliers (17-29), who lost the second consecutive game.