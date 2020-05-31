Boston Celtics has been able to observe how in the current NBA season his player Jayson Tatum It has made a leap in quality both individually and collectively. The 22-year-old forward, in his third season in the top North American basketball competition, has established himself as the first offensive sword in the Massachusetts franchise, and has participated in his first All Star.

That is why the Celtics themselves would already be working on the possibility of renewing their star for the maximum salary, as ESPN journalist Brian Windhorst has advanced. Tatum’s impact on Boston games has been on the rise since his first season in the league, where he came very close to winning the Rookie of the Year award.

In the current season, which is currently in an indefinite state of suspension due to the coronavirus health crisis in both the United States and Canada, Jayson Tatum has averaged the following statistics:

23.6 points per game (16th NBA player), 7.1 rebounds (33rd in the NBA), 2.9 assists, 44.8% on field goals (TC), 39.8% in triples (T3), 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in total 34.6 minutes on average per game played.

Tatum’s contract extension would mean becoming the Boston Celtics franchise player. With the jump in quality by Jaylen Brown, players like Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward, and Jayson Tatum as leader, the Celtics have at their disposal one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

Celtics will “most likely” offer Jayson Tatum a max contract after the season, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/LYCqqSlvRh – Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 30, 2020

