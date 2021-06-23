The Celtics have already found their new coach: Ime Udoka

The Celtics have moved fast and are one of the first teams to change coaches who have already made their decision: Ime Udoka will be the replacement for Brad Stevens, who has led the Greens from 2013 until these last playoffs, in which the Celtics lost in the first round to the Nets after a very disappointing season. Udoka is 43 years old, one less than a Stevens who, we must not forget, has been in charge of hiring him, since he has become president of operations of the Celtics, a position in which he has relieved Danny Ainge.

New times for some Celtics that needed a change after a very disappointing campaign in which they did not defend their status as Conference finalists (in 2020) and fell from 66% (48-24) to 50% (36-36) in victories. Udoka is a young coach with an excellent reputation, forged as an assistant, a role from which it seemed clear that he was going to become a head coach. He worked with Gregg Popovich on the 2014 champion Spurs and later went through the Sixers with Brett Brown, another former Texan. Finally, after Brown’s departure, he landed in the Brooklyn Nets, where he has worked alongside Steve Nash on the team of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Udoka, a bridge to Boston, He was also Popovich’s assistant in the United States National Team that disappointed in the World Cup in China. There, Udoka worked with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart and they were very satisfied with the profile of a coach that Stevens also liked very much. As a player, Udoka had a long career that took him to the ACB on two occasions, Gran Canaria (2004) and Murcia (2012).