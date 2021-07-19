The Cellnex Foundation is born | News | Connectivity

The Cellnex Foundation is born.

Cellnex Telecom has just announced the creation and launch of the Cellnex Foundation “To reduce the existing digital, social and territorial gaps, based on projects that improve access to connectivity.”

The new organization “responds to Cellnex Telecom’s firm will to go one step further in contributing to a better connected and socially inclusive environment” as a comprehensive initiative that complements the company’s ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) strategy.

It has been conceived as a dynamic tool at the service of people to achieve the transformation of particular and collective realities in situations of vulnerability in addition to contribute to the improvement of the environment. Bringing people at risk of exclusion closer to technology by promoting effective connectivity, favoring the improvement of connections in territories and spaces of singular heritage or historical relevance, and promoting positive solutions for the environment will be the main fields of action.

For Lluís Deulofeu, president of the Cellnex Foundation, “facilitating connectivity in an effective way can be a key component for the intervention and improvement of the inclusion of people at social risk. No one should live disconnected. “He also adds that the Foundation will work” based on a principle of social equity in addition to actively working to generate sustainable actions at all levels. “

It was born with a foundation endowment of one million euros and will initially focus its activities in Spain

The general director of the Cellnex Foundation, Àngels Ucero, highlights that “we must take advantage of the knowledge generated and the resources available in the Cellnex group to promote positive changes with an impact on the lives of people and their environment”

In addition to action on individuals and groups, the Cellnex Foundation also contemplates the promotion of innovative projects of social impact selected in special calls.

Activity model

The activity model designed for the Cellnex Foundation is based on three pillars:

• Own programs led by the Foundation

The Foundation’s flagship program seeks to “improve connectivity” and bring technology closer to rural areas to mitigate the needs derived from the territorial, social and digital gap.

• Joint programs

They are programs led in partnership with other public or private organizations or institutions to respond to specific needs consistent with Cellnex’s activity.

•Corporative volunteering

The Cellnex Volunteer Program, which currently exists, is integrated into the Cellnex Foundation. It involves employees and former employees of the company in corporate volunteering initiatives aligned with the Foundation’s strategic lines. Special emphasis is placed on accompanying people and improving the environment.

During the first months of activity, its area of ​​activity will focus on Spain to progressively expand its presence to the different countries where Cellnex operates.

Organization chart

•President:

Lluís Deulofeu, until last January Deputy CEO of Cellnex

• Employers:

Tobías Martínez, CEO of Cellnex Telecom

Aurora Catà, president of Barcelona Global

Josep Martínez Vila, CEO of Saba Infraestructuras

Rosa Piñol, formerly Director of Resources at Cellnex Telecom

Toni Brunet, Director of Public and Corporate Affairs at Cellnex Telecom

•CEO:

Àngels Ucero, Director of Environment, Climate Change and Risk Management at Cellnex Telecom

•Secretary of the Board:

Virginia Navarro, Legal M&A and Financing Director of Cellnex Telecom