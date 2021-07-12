The celebrities present at the final of the Eurocup

MEXICO CITY

The final of the European Championship held at the legendary Wembley Stadium, was attended by world-class celebrities from both the entertainment medium and the sports environment.

The popular Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise, made an appearance in one of the stadium boxes to observe the duel between the Italians and the English that will determine the new European champion.

Former footballers like David Beckham and Luis Figo also witnessed the confrontation from a box between the Three Lions team and the Squadra Azzurra.

Representing British royalty, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Dukes of Cambridge, are also present in the property.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.