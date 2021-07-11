The celebrations of Argentine footballers in Maracanã

SPORT.es
07/11/2021 at 7:11 AM CEST
0
The triumph of the Argentine team in the Copa América unleashed joy, both on the Maracanã grass and in the albiceleste dressing room. Argentina thus broke a 28-year drought without senior team titles thanks to their victory over Brazil in the final.
ALL YOURS, KING 👑! Leo #Messi 🔝, the # CopaAmérica 🏆 and the wardrobe of #Argentina 🇦🇷 completely PARTY at the # Maracaná 🏟️.
📹: @Newells pic.twitter.com/5nomUjIXRB
– ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) July 11, 2021
🇦🇷🏆🎉 @Argentina # CopaAmérica # VibraElContinente # VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/dmXdWV2Qrf
– Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021
🏆 # CopaAmérica
🔝 @Argentina 🇦🇷 and its captain 🔟, in the highest of America 🌎pic.twitter.com / b6dVvB4wAK
– Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 11, 2021
# CopaAmérica 🏆
The celebration that all @Argentina was waiting for 🇦🇷! 🔟😍
🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brazil 🇧🇷 # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/SdmP7OgFhj
– Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021