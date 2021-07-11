in Sports

The celebrations of Argentine footballers in Maracanã

SPORT.es

07/11/2021 at 7:11 AM CEST

0

The triumph of the Argentine team in the Copa América unleashed joy, both on the Maracanã grass and in the albiceleste dressing room. Argentina thus broke a 28-year drought without senior team titles thanks to their victory over Brazil in the final.

Lessons learned in pandemic

