The celebrations of Argentine footballers in Maracanã

The triumph of the Argentine team in the Copa América unleashed joy, both on the Maracanã grass and in the albiceleste dressing room. Argentina thus broke a 28-year drought without senior team titles thanks to their victory over Brazil in the final.

