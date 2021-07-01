The celebration of the López Obrador Report on Q4 follows live

MEXICO CITY. This Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrates the three years of the victory of his movement, the Fourth Transformation, in the presidential elections, for which he issues a message from the Zócalo.

It should be noted that the then candidate of the Juntos Haremos Historia (Morena-PT-Encuentro Social) coalition won the presidential elections by obtaining 53.19 percent of the total votes cast by Mexicans; that is, 31.92 percent more than the second place, Ricardo Anaya.

From that moment, which he celebrated on July 1, 2018, López Obrador began to weave the path to carry out his government of the Fourth Transformation, which, among its priorities, has had the fight against corruption.

The president has highlighted that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, today there is an economic and employment recovery, progress is being made in vaccination; there are healthy finances; corruption is fought; there is republished austerity; among other actions.

Therefore, it is expected that in this Report, López Obrador will highlight the achievements that his government has had throughout these three of his electoral triumph.