The celebration of Antoine Griezmann if he scores in the Eurocup

06/06/2021

On at 17:32 CEST

The Blaugrana striker is focused on the French team on the eve of Euro 2021. Antoine Griezmann is one of the pillars of his team to win the trophy this summer and he already showed it in the first of the two friendly matches that the ‘bleus ‘They have played before the summer tournament kicks off.

Griezmann scored the second goal of the night against Wales, in a game that the French went 3-0 in favor. The French ‘7’ confirmed that this celebration would be the one he would use in case of seeing the door throughout the Eurocup. A dance that he has already brought out with the Barça shirt throughout the season.

FORÇA BARÇA 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/4f9YrsyWQE – Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) May 2, 2021

Responsibility from 11 meters

The players of the French team seem to be beaten from the penalty spot: they have erred twice in the last three games. Against Wales, the reappeared Karim Benzema failed from eleven meters, with the score 0-0. Against Azerbaijan, who assumed responsibility and did not send the ball to the back of the net was Kylian Mbappé.

“I have the confidence to continue taking penalties. I am the one who can decide whether or not to leave it to someone else, I like to help and share, there is no problem with that, but I am still the number 1 pitcher & rdquor;, has assured Griezmann in statements to Téléfoot.

The French striker with the highest percentage of success from the penalty spot is Giroud, with a full four goals on four shots. It is followed by Griezmann (7/10), Mbappé (1/2) and Benzema (2/5).