The celebration and the chotis overcome the fear of Covid in San Isidro

For the second year in a row, the coronavirus has clouded the festivities of San Isidro, the patron saint of Madrid, by not holding large celebrations, but the people of Madrid have not been able to resist the temptation to go to the prairie with their best chulapo finery to dance the chotis or the alternative fair that has been held at the Ifema site.

“We weren’t going to stay home”, has assured David, who has put on the parpusa, the sucker, the carnation and the mask, together with his daughters Carla and Abril, to attend the first fair to be held after more than 20 months in Ifema.

The Ferris wheel, the pirate ship or the witch’s train have started again at the fairgrounds and, despite the palpable illusion of the visitors, the illusion of the fairgrounds, such as María del Carmen, who hopes that this San Isidro mark a “before and after” in your industry and “be allowed to work like the rest because they can also comply with the protocols against the coronavirus. “

This fair opened this Friday afternoon, after delaying its scheduled opening for Thursday due to a series of deficiencies and unfavorable reports that have already been resolved: “We are eager and excited. It is the first fair since the pandemic began and work to see people enjoy and recovering a little bit of the new normal makes me very happy, “he assured while selling tickets to two jumping children.

The youngest have been the most enjoyable this Saturday morning in San Isidro, such as Aránzazu and Marina, 3 and 7 years old, for whom it is his first time at a fair Y they don’t see anything contradictory in which it is celebrated despite the pandemic: “We are having a great time, I want to play,” say the sisters.

At the other end of Madrid, in the San Isidro meadow, which two years ago was full of bustle, the smell of fried chicken and thunderous music, the chotis could not miss on the most Madrid day on the calendar despite the pandemic.

While some did queue at the hermitage to honor the saint -which had limited capacity and was unable to drink the water-, the improvisation of the chulapos and chulapas he has stormed the meadow to make a traditional gesture and a couple of couples have shown their skills in Madrid dance.

Luis and Violeta have gone to a meadow with a small loudspeaker to sound the Madrid, Madrid, Madrid of the mythical Agustín Lara to entertain those present with their dance because this year, which can at least be “on air”, they wanted to celebrate “a little” San Isidro. “This year, which is possible, we wanted celebrate a little San Isidro. The pandemic does not allow us to enjoy a great party on the prairie but We will not lose the illusion of being from Madrid“, has assured Violeta.

Decked out with chulapas, an Extremaduran, an Andalusian and a Madrilenian “cat, cat”, Sofía, Isabel and Marisol, waited for the queue to attend one of the masses in honor of San Isidro they did not want to stay at home because “you have to celebrate the patron saint of Madrid“And we must continue to celebrate and” not lose the spirit “of the city that has welcomed them for decades:” As if we were born here, “says Isabel.

At least 2,240 reinforcing agents Between the National Police and the Municipal Police, until this Sunday they will be controlling the areas of the prairie, the San Isidro park, and Las Vistillas, throughout the day, so that street sales and bottles do not occur.

Some have taken advantage of this spring day of San Isidro to have a little picnic in the meadow with red and white checkered tablecloths, plus the safe distance, and with nostalgia and hope the revelry will fill this park again.

Last year San Isidro was celebrated from the balconies and with digital meetings; this 2021 the party has timidly reopened to citizens. It only remains to hope that next year the music, the hugs and the party will return to the prairie.