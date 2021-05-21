The ceasefire between Israel and Palestine begins, giving a break to the conflict that punished Gaza



Civilian casualties increased as the violence between Israel and Gaza dragged on.

Photo: Fatima Shbair / Getty Images

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on Friday morning, hours after both sides agreed to end more than 10 days of fighting that claimed hundreds of lives.

The truce, mediated by Egypt, began at 2 a.m. Friday in Israel, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the eastern United States, as people on both sides of the divide between Palestine and Israel he was nervously watching to see if it would hold up, The New York Times reported.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday night that his security cabinet had voted unanimously to accept the Egyptian proposal, and officials from Hamas, the militant group that controls Loop, confirmed that he had also accepted it.

But each side warned that its enforcement of the truce could hinge on the other’s actions.

The truce marks the end of the immediate bloodshed, but will likely leave the two sides further apart than ever.

Over the past 11 days, Israeli airstrikes killed 232 palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.

At least 12 people in IsraelThey, including two children, have been killed by Palestinian militant fire from Gaza, according to the IDF and Israel’s emergency service.

In a speech broadcast from the White House, President Joe biden he lamented “the tragic death of so many civilians, including children” and praised Israeli and Egyptian officials.

Noting that he had spoken to the prime minister Netanyahu six times during the crisis, he said: “I congratulate you on the decision to end the current hostilities in less than 11 days.”

The consequences of the confrontation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a devastating aerial bombardment of Loop, pointing to the vast network of tunnels in Hamas and other infrastructures in the territory Palestinian. Some 72,000 residents of Loop they have been displaced, UNICEF said Wednesday.

Militants palestinians more than 4,000 rockets have been fired at Israel, according to the IDF. Longest pause in rocket launch since Loop, which lasted more than eight hours, took place during the night of Thursday, while the Israeli military action continued.

International pressure to protect civilians

The truce follows a series of diplomatic attempts to press for a ceasefire.

The president of United States, Joe biden, and his administration had flagged messages about Israel in recent days, including Biden’s fourth call with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday, CNN reported.

I believe that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. My Administration will continue our quiet and relentless diplomacy toward that end. pic.twitter.com/mXe39TyVMz – President Biden (@POTUS) May 20, 2021

Biden also spoke with the Egyptian president Fattah al sisi, while the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and reiterated that the United States expected to see a “de-escalation on the way to a ceasefire.”

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, added his voice to calls for an immediate ceasefire in a passionate speech in New York. “If there is hell on Earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza today,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks. “Even wars have rules. First of all, civilians must be protected ”.