The CDC would again recommend the use of masks in closed spaces in the US

The federal government will review its recommendations on not using masks in closed spaces on Tuesday after analyzing data that suggests that some vaccinated people are not only getting COVID-19, but that they can carry with them levels of the virus high enough to infect others.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is expected to make the announcement official during a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

The return to the use of masks indoors would come two months after the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks indoors.

According to NBC News, federal health authorities still believe that vaccinated people have a very low probability of infecting others, something that occurs mainly in the unvaccinated.