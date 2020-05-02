Photo: Mayor of the National District

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- “There is no evidence that they are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19” and, in addition, the chemicals used in disinfection tunnels, many based on chlorine, “can cause irritation or damage in the skin, the eyes or the respiratory tract ”, warned a sanitary instance of the USA.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) thus joined entities such as PAHO / WHO in advising against this method of disinfection as a weapon against the coronavirus.

First “sanitizing tunnel” installed to combat spread COVID-19

The efficacy of other disinfection methods such as ultrasonic waves, high intensity ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and blue LED light against the COVID-19 virus is also unknown, the CDC adds, only recommending the use of United surface disinfectants. States Environmental Protection Agency against the virus that causes COVID-19.

PAHO / WHO

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have already warned that they do not recommend the use of disinfecting or sanitizing tunnels because “there is no evidence of efficacy” in the fight against the spread of COVID -19.

“The use of disinfecting or sanitizing tunnels for use by the population is not a recommendation of PAHO / WHO,” said the organization’s representative in Honduras, Piedad Huerta, in a letter sent to the Honduran Minister of Health, Alba Consuelo Flores, and disclosed this Sunday in local press media.

He insisted that “there is no evidence on the efficacy of these systems to carry out an effective disinfection of the virus that causes COVID-19” and that, in addition, it generates “a false sense of security in the population”.

This alleged security could cause the population to neglect the application of basic preventive measures such as “frequent hand washing, use of a mask, and social distancing,” adds the text of the PAHO official.

Disinfectants “for use on porous and non-porous surfaces, with variable contact time requirements, when applied directly to people, even in low concentrations and very briefly, can produce adverse effects with skin, eye damage and mucous membranes ”, he warns.

“Furthermore, inhalation of these substances can cause irritation to the upper and lower respiratory tracts causing symptoms that can be confused with COVID-19.”

In short, “PAHO / WHO does not recommend the use of sanitation tunnels or the like with the application of chemicals,” he emphasizes.

In Spain

The Ministry of Health of Spain ensures that currently there is no virucidal product that is authorized for use by misting on people, so it warns that the application technique that is announced in the so-called disinfectant tunnels “in no way” can be used on the population to combat the coronavirus.

In Spain, a Galician company has been a pioneer in the construction of a device designed for these purposes. It is a kind of car wash that would disinfect before entering large surfaces, such as shopping centers.

“The improper use of biocides introduces a double risk: possible damage to human health and giving a false sense of security,” notes Health in a note on the use of biocide products for disinfection of COVID-19.

The “extraordinary” situation produced by the coronavirus health crisis has led to much higher disinfection needs than usual and an increase in the use of biocides, including virulent disinfectants, he points out.

Health explains that these products are necessary for the control of organisms harmful to human health, but specifies that they may involve risks for people due to their intrinsic properties and improper use, and recalls that their marketing and use is regulated.

However, there are biocidal substances that are under evaluation in the European Union, while awaiting the end of this process, allowing the commercialization of the products that contain them, provided that the corresponding safety measures are respected.

In this group, according to Health, there are some whose generation is carried out “in situ” using machinery, such as ozone. This fact also prevents them from having a label that warns of their dangerousness and uses, unlike the rest of biocides.

Therefore, for this type of biocide, the marketing of which must have been notified to the Ministry of Health, the importance of following the manufacturer’s recommendations is recalled.

Nor can ozone be applied to people

And in view of the proliferation in the market of ozone-producing devices, Health warns that, like other biocides, it cannot be applied in the presence of people, and those who apply it must have the appropriate protective equipment.

Lastly, Sanidad warns that the disinfected area must be adequately ventilated before use, and that it can react with flammable substances and can produce dangerous chemical reactions on contact with other chemical products.