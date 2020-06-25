© Courtesy CBX

The Cross Border Xpress (CBX) airport terminal will resume its 24-hour schedule for those who cross from Tijuana (Mexico) to San Diego (California) from July 5threpresentatives announced.

Since mid-May, the terminal suspended northbound operations from midnight to 8 a.m. due to new itineraries by airlines operating at Tijuana International Airport implemented after the contingency by covid-19.

The crossings from the terminal in Otay Mesa to Mexico they were not interrupted and continue to operate 24 hours.

The number of passengers decreased by up to 90 percent after the implementation of travel restrictions imposed by the governments of Mexico and the United States, according to figures from CBX. These restrictions remain until at least July 21.

« The United States continues to restrict non-essential travel across its borders, including CBX crossings, » recalled representatives of the cross-border terminal.

« Passengers will be able to travel south, however, they will have to fill out a questionnaire related to their health and recent trips, which will be reviewed by the corresponding Mexican authorities, » it was added in a press release.

The crossing from Mexico to the United States remains open for US citizens, legal permanent residents and people traveling for labor, educational or medical reasons, among other reasons considered essential. Not so, for those who do it for recreational or tourist reasons.