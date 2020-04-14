Gone is the optimism that flooded the world of basketball when it was known weeks ago that the CBA China It would resume activity in mid-April, and soon after, in early May. The new rectification of the organizers leaves no room for doubt: the consequences of the coronavirus are enormous at a social level and the sport requires a long time to return to its normal rhythm. So much so, that the CBA will not resume before July 1, which is a setback for everyone and forces team managers to lower their salaries by up to 15%.

