During the last months we have been learning the details of the new CATL lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) batteries, than don’t need cobaltThey are cheaper and promise a useful life of more than 1.6 million kilometers. However, not all are advantages: this new technology has a lower energy density per cell than CATL has managed to solve with a new assembly method, managing to place its batteries as the highest energy density in its category.

According to the latest data that has come to light, the highest energy density achieved by the Chinese company’s LFP batteries has been achieved in a Chinese electric bus, with a energy density of 161.29 Wh / kg. The figure refers to the entire battery, including the housing and other components, not the density of the cells.

The 3 lithium-ferrophosphate batteries with the highest density and their manufacturers are as follows:

CATL: 161.29 Wh / kg (Yutong E12 electric bus)

Sichuan Lyxin: 147.25 Wh / kg (Sichuan electric bus)

EVE: 145.9 Wh / kg (Nanjing King Long electric bus)

Energy density of the different lithium-ferrophosphate batteries today.

In the Yutong E12 it mounts twelve packs of LFP batteries, with a total capacity of 324 KWh. Soon the Tesla Model 3 made in China will mount the lithium-ferrophosphate batteries, becoming the cheapest Model 3 ever manufactured, and predictably in the car the energy density of the set will decrease slightly. To put it in perspective, with the 2170 cells the Model 3 battery has an energy density of 159.5 Wh / kg.

To compensate for the disadvantage of using this technology, CATL has used a new assembly method called cell-to-pack (CTP). It is a battery architecture that dispenses with the modules in which they are normally subdivided, making better use of space and increasing the active material, which compensates for the autonomy lost by each cell. Otherwise, by using a chemistry derived from that of lithium ions, it retains most of its properties and adds greater longevity.