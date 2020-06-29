The Cathedral of Granada hosts separate funerals presided over by the archbishop, Javier Martínez, for the fatalities of the coronavirus this Monday and Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., in some liturgical celebrations that will be carried out respecting the capacity and sanitary conditions that are stipulated by the single command in the new normal.

As reported by the Archdiocese of Granada in a press release, the Masses will be celebrated in remembrance especially of the victims of the diocese, and in them they will also pray for the elderly, “one of the groups of people most affected by the pandemic” .

This Monday the Granada hospital chaplain priests, who have accompanied the sick and their families in this time of pandemic, and the Augustinian Recollects, who have offered the responses in the cemetery during the health crisis, will concelebrate together with the archbishop, “being even harder times of the usual “for those close” because they could not attend this farewell.

“The diocese thus wants to accompany the families of Granada who have lost a loved one in this time of the covid-19 pandemic, and who in many cases have not been able to say goodbye to them at the time of death,” he added. the note on these funerals, which will be broadcast live on the Diocesan Internet television channel Virgen de las Angustias TV (‘www.vatelevision.com’).

In these two days, all the parishes of the diocese are also invited to join in this prayer for the soul and the eternal rest of the deceased accompanying, from the intercession in the Eucharistic celebrations that are also celebrated at that time, “the pain of the families who have lost a loved one during confinement and in many cases have not been able to say goodbye to them ».

Monsignor Martínez already announced that these funerals would be celebrated at the Corpus Christi mass on Thursday, which this year was followed by a procession – the traditional one being suspended through the streets of the city center by the coronavirus crisis – by the central nave of the Cathedral, with the assistance of civil and military authorities.