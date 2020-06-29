Journalist Mercedes Milá is a great fan of social media And for this reason, it is usual that on his official Instagram we can know everything he is doing in his day to day. What we could not hope for is that the one who was the host of ‘Big Brother’ was going to give us a monumental catch that undoubtedly has given much to talk about among her followers. A catch in which the well-known adventurer and presenter Jesús Calleja is the protagonist.

Jesús Calleja and Mercedes Milá

Both are great friends and that is why it is usual for the Catalan to visit the spaces that he produces, something that has happened precisely with ‘Volando voy’, the Cuatro program in which he was previously and that he will also visit in his new season. Both are currently recording new installments of the same in Galicia, as Milá has revealed through countless Instagram Stories in which we have been able to see some of the ins and outs of filming it.

Precisely the aforementioned pillage occurs in one of them. « Jesus is behind the helicopter and I have the feeling that he is going to show that he has just arrived and is coming here », we could read in a video published by Milá. But no, the presenter was wrong, and it is that just as a member of the team warns him, he was not simulating that arrival, he was urinating. « Ah, he is peeing! Much better. It is true that he is peeing a lot », you can hear the presenter say in the same Stories, who also confesses that she also does it a lot and asks: « Doesn’t she have a toilet in the caravan? »

This will be the new season of ‘Volando voy’

The Calleja space started recording the sixth season weeks ago after a fifth that achieved audience ratings more than good in Cuatro. In this new stage facing the space after the coronavirus crisis, the common thread will be the repopulation of empty areas. Also, the space will be transformed into a great road movie with a team traveling by road in caravans, places where they will stay as mobile homes that will be integrated with the rural places that the team will visit throughout the season. Among them we find Maraña (León), the Valles Pasiegos (Cantabria), A Veiga (Orense) or Las Villas (Jaén).