The Catalans Pep Angles and Eduard Rousaud, 2nd and 3rd in Tenerife after two vueltones

Very good performance from the young Catalan golfers Pep Angles and Eduard Rousaud on the second day of Tenerife Open. Rousaud finished in the morning with a return of 66 strokes, five under par, for 130 (-12), and Angles in the afternoon with 64 and 129 (-13), second alone in this tournament of the European Tour, which is disputed on Costa Adeje, south of the island. Angles is 3 strokes behind the surprising leader, the German Nicolai Von Dellingshausen. Tied for third place with Rousaud is, among others, the Scotsman Scott jamieson, who presented a 61-stroke card, a new field record, with ten birdies without failure.

Von Dellingshausen (-16), 28, dominates with authority after signing a 62 this Friday, which followed Thursday’s 64. The German, a Challenge Tour player, entered almost at the last minute and has left his immediate pursuers four strokes behind.

Rousaud, RCG El Prat golfer, a neo pro who will turn 21 this Sunday, May 2, is playing his sixth tournament on the European circuit (he played the first four as an amateur and last week he missed the cut in Gran Canaria).

Angles very well on the second day with 64 hits without failure

In the afternoon shift it is necessary to highlight the turn of Angles (64), who at the last minute sneaked into that second place alone with an immaculate lap: seven birdies without error. The Catalan played very well, looking for his first victory on the circuit after losing to South African Higgo at the Portugal Masters last year.

Well Alejandro Cañizares Y Alfredo Garcia Heredia with -9 in total, and Sebas Garcia Rodriguez with -8, that is, five Spaniards in the top 25.

Adri arnaus he lost gas in the first nine holes, recovered something in the seconds but closed in the 18th with a bogey-6 that left him with a very bitter aftertaste: back on par for the day.

Classification 2nd round, Par 71:

126 Dellingshausaen (Ale) 64-62

129 Pep Angles (Esp) 65-64

130 Eduard Rousaud (Esp) 64-66

Scott Hend (Aus) 66-64

Scott Jamieson (GBR) 69-61

…

133 Alfredo Gª Heredia (Esp) 69-64

Alejandro Cañizares (E) 68-65

134 S. Gª Rodríguez (Esp) 66-68

136 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 65-71

E. de la Riva (Esp) 67-69

Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 66-70

Adrián Otaegui (Esp) 69-67

137 A. Hernández (Esp / am) 72-65