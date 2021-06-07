The Catalan Supreme Court orders that the selectivity exam is also offered in Spanish

Selectivity exam. (Photo: .)

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has agreed that the selectivity exams that start tomorrow in this community be offered in Catalan, Spanish and Aranese so that each student has the individual option of choosing the language they prefer.

This has been ordered by the fifth section of the administrative contentious chamber of the TSJC in an order in which, at the request of the Assembly by a bilingual school in Catalonia, it suspends in a precautionary manner the section of the instructions of the Interuniversity Council that established that the Selectivity exams would be distributed first in Catalan and “only if a student requests it” would the Spanish version be delivered.

The TSJC has annulled this article because it believes that the choice of language for the selectivity examination statements “cannot be determined by the administration.”

In this way, what has agreed that the tests are available in the three co-official languages ​​in the community – Catalan, Spanish and Aranese – and that each student is offered individually the option of choosing them in the one they prefer.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.