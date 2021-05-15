The Catalan sports sector joins and trains PIMEC

05/15/2021 at 4:13 PM CEST

ADECAF, COPLEFC, RPM Mkt, Roc Roi, DiR, Base, Intersport, Afydad, Hub23 and Ludus join PIMEC and create, within it, the sports sector. Leading companies in the sports sector have been working for months to unite this business sector with the desire to help its recovery and define joint positioning strategies that allow to reposition Catalonia in the world as a sports benchmark. PIMEC has been the common house in which the PIMEC Sports Sector finally sees the light.

August Tarragó, President of the sector emphasizes that “PIMEC is where we belong. The vast majority of companies in the Catalan sports sector are SMEs. Our situation, our characteristics are understood here and this is where we fight for our defense. We hope that all Catalan sports SMEs join this project “.

For its part, Antoni Cañete, President of PIMEC has stated that “PIMEC represents and defends the interests of SMEs in the sector through business activism.” Each of the companies that are part of the governing body are emblems of their sector and that gives great power in the sector, which is nothing other than a reflection of the economic and social power of the sector.

The economic aspect of sport, represented in this sector, groups more than 600 companies, with a turnover of more than 3,500 million euros and employing more than 15,000 people, serving almost the entire population of all.

Unity is always important and fruitful, but after a very tough year and still in the midst of a pandemic, it is more necessary than ever. Today begins an illusion and a great challenge, but the solvency of the people who make up the Sports Sector of PIMEC is a guarantee of success.