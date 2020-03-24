The Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Catalonia has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death of the elderly by coronavirus in the Barcelona residences of Capellades and Olesa de Montserrat, municipalities close to the outbreak of infection in Igualada (Barcelona).

As confirmed by Efe sources from the public ministry on Tuesday, the Catalan superior prosecutor, Francisco Bañeres, has ordered the investigation of these two residences, after yesterday the State Attorney General decided to open proceedings to determine if there are elderly people in poor health conditions or who have died of coronavirus in some nursing homes.