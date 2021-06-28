The Catalan National Team beats the Andorran National Team 5 to 1

Press release

Yesterday, Sunday, June 27 at 4:30 p.m., the third confrontation of the League of Autonomies was held, and the teams of the Catalan and Andorran national teams faced each other.

The competition was held at the Gym Entrena facilities in Barcelona, ​​at Calle Perú, 179 in the Catalan capital, and the fighting program was 6, the first two in the Junior category and the remaining 4 in the Elite category, all they male.

The refereeing team made up of 6 referees / judges, 3 from each team.

Results

Combat 1) Junior category (3X2), 64 kgs.

Jacob de Castro (And) vs. Mario Bertea (Cat)

VP Mario Bertea

Combat 2) Junior category (3 × 2), 64 kgs.

Aissam Zarioh (And) vs. Andrei Danielli (Cat)

VP Andrei Danielli

Combat 3) Elite category (3 × 3), 64 kgs

Erik Rodriguez (And) vs. Hamza Dadie (Cat)

V. Ab. 2nd round Hamza Dadie

Combat 4) Elite category (3 × 3), 81 kgs

Kelvin James (And) vs. Bededrine El Massoui

V. Ab. 1st round Bededrine El Massoui

Combat 5) Elite category (3 × 3) vs 69 kgs

Fabio Rodrigues (And) vs. José Girón (Cat)

VP Jose Girón

Combat 6) Elite category (3 × 3) 91 kgs

Damien Kpodar (And) vs. Jaskaran singh

VP Damien Kpodar