The Catalan National Team beats the Andorran National Team 5 to 1

Press release
Yesterday, Sunday, June 27 at 4:30 p.m., the third confrontation of the League of Autonomies was held, and the teams of the Catalan and Andorran national teams faced each other.
The competition was held at the Gym Entrena facilities in Barcelona, at Calle Perú, 179 in the Catalan capital, and the fighting program was 6, the first two in the Junior category and the remaining 4 in the Elite category, all they male.
The refereeing team made up of 6 referees / judges, 3 from each team.
Results
Combat 1) Junior category (3X2), 64 kgs.
Jacob de Castro (And) vs. Mario Bertea (Cat)
VP Mario Bertea
Combat 2) Junior category (3 × 2), 64 kgs.
Aissam Zarioh (And) vs. Andrei Danielli (Cat)
VP Andrei Danielli
Combat 3) Elite category (3 × 3), 64 kgs
Erik Rodriguez (And) vs. Hamza Dadie (Cat)
V. Ab. 2nd round Hamza Dadie
Combat 4) Elite category (3 × 3), 81 kgs
Kelvin James (And) vs. Bededrine El Massoui
V. Ab. 1st round Bededrine El Massoui
Combat 5) Elite category (3 × 3) vs 69 kgs
Fabio Rodrigues (And) vs. José Girón (Cat)
VP Jose Girón
Combat 6) Elite category (3 × 3) 91 kgs
Damien Kpodar (And) vs. Jaskaran singh
VP Damien Kpodar