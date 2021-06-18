The Catalan journalist who created the first Spanish correspondents agency in Madrid using carrier pigeons

The Catalan journalist who created the first Spanish correspondents agency in Madrid using homing pigeons (image via Wikimedia commons)

Today any news that occurs anywhere on the planet is known and shared instantly, being able to find out in a matter of minutes what is happening thousands of kilometers away and all this thanks to new technologies and social networks.

But it has not always been possible to have that immediacy when it comes to spreading some type of news, so past generations of journalists had to devise them in multiple ways in order to be able to transmit the information.

A little more than a century and a half ago (specifically in 1865), what has been considered the first news correspondents agency in Spain was created in Madrid, the Catalan journalist being Nilo Maria Fabra and Deas (called Nil in Catalan) who came up with the idea of ​​creating a network that could deliver the news to local newspapers throughout the Spanish territory.

Nil Fabra (born in the town of Blanes in 1843) came from an illustrious family of nobles and intellectuals and before turning 20 years of age he was already working as a journalist, moving to live in Madrid at the beginning of the 1860s and from where he began to exercise of correspondent for various newspapers, including the ‘Barcelona newspaper’ (one of the rotary deans of Spanish journalism).

In 1865 he was sent to the Basque Country and it was while there that he realized the need to have a more efficient and better organized network of correspondents, because as it was at that time, the news reached the headlines with a long delay. and many were the occasions in which they were published several days late, not being able to offer the reader an immediacy about what was happening today (we must bear in mind that at that time newspapers were the only means of information, since radio and television had not yet been invented).

Back in Madrid, he decided to organize the correspondent network throughout the Spanish territory in order to communicate with each other the different journalists who had to send the news to the newspapers (it was usual at that time for a correspondent to work for several newspapers at the same time ).

At that time, the ways of getting the news from one point to another were diverse, the fastest being through the telegraph; although not all geographical points had this communication service, having to resort frequently to the postal service, rail or line cars (carriages) that carried messages from one point to another, taking several days.

Nil Fabra also served as a correspondent in two of the most important war conflicts on the European continent at that time, the Austro-Prussian War of 1866 and Franco-Prussian War of 1870. And it was in this period that he discovered an effective form of communication used at the front: through homing pigeons.

Upon his return to Spain he contacted various pigeon racing associations and organized through the different delegations of the ‘Correspondent Center’ an effective network of dovecotes distributed throughout the Iberian Peninsula, becoming the most efficient and quick way of communicating the news to those points and journalistic headlines that did not have other media.

In addition, in case the electric telegraph suffered some kind of problem and communications were interrupted, the carrier pigeons would be in charge of keeping the news service active with the different newspapers throughout the country.

Among the milestones of this effective correspondent service through pigeon racing created by Nil Fabra is the one that occurred on January 9, 1875, when one of his carrier pigeons was the one that reported the arrival in Spain from exile of King Alfonso XII (On December 29, 1874 the monarchy had been restored in the country after 21 months of republic).

The Nil Fabra Correspondents Central expanded to several countries on the European continent, signing collaboration agreements with other agencies, including the French one ‘Agence Havas’ and the british ‘.’, at that time the two most important worldwide.

Nil Fabra’s restless nature also led him to try his luck in politics (he was elected deputy and senator), in addition to becoming the author of several science fiction, poetry and historical fiction books (ucronía).

He died in Madrid in 1903, at the age of 60, his Central de Corresponsales being named in 1919 with the name of ‘Fabra Agency’ (in his memory) and in 1939 it would become the germ of what we know today as ‘. Agency’.

Image source: Wikimedia commons

