The Catalan Iván Balliu, new right back of Rayo Vallecano

07/14/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

Right-back Iván Balliu, who played for Almería the last two seasons, He became a new Rayo Vallecano footballer this Wednesday for the next two seasons, as reported by the Madrid club.

Balliu, born in the Girona town of Caldes de Malavella 29 years ago, was formed in the quarry of Barcelona, arriving to play in the subsidiary under the orders of Luis Enrique Martínez and Eusebio Sacristán. In 2013 he left for Portuguese Arouca and then played for French Metz until his return to Spain in August 2018 to sign for Almería.

In the Andalusian set played 67 games and scored a goal in the last two seasons, in which he played, in both, the promotion of promotion to First.

Balliu, international with Albania twice, arrives at Rayo Vallecano free to occupy the position that, predictably, will be vacated by the Peruvian side Luis Advíncula, who is negotiating his transfer to Boca Juniors.