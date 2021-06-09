The Catalan Football Federation stands against Subies for alleged misuse of funds

06/09/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

The Catalan Football Federation (FCF) will appear as a civil case in the so-called ‘Soule Case’, where I know is investigating the former president of the federative entity Andreu Subies (held this position from 2011 to 2018) for alleged embezzlement during the years he was in charge of it.

The deal, taken at the last meeting of the FCF Board of Directors held on May 28, It will be taken and elevated at the next General Assembly, which will take place on June 30 at the Ciutat Esportiva de Blanes, for approval by the Catalan football clubs.

As SPORT has learned, it is estimated that the alleged damage to the FCF is close to four million euros by the diversion of funds for works and reforms in Andreu Subies’ home at his private home from Cambrils and also in the restaurant run by his wife, Clara Forcadto.

The approval of the appearance by the directors of the FCF it was by an absolute majority at the last board meeting, with the exception of the votes against the directors Jordi Terés, Manel Duran, Toni Tanyà, Jordi Solé Y Ricardo Pacheco. For his part, the former vice president Juanjo Isern he neglected his obligations as a manager, according to article 143.I of Decree 58/2010 of May 4 of the sports entities of Catalonia, by not attending the meeting or casting his vote, even though he was required through a burofax.

In addition to all the above, and in parallel, The FCF has also denounced the legal representatives of several companies and people around the former president Andreu Subies, for having allegedly charged for services never rendered. Among those denounced is Jose Domingo Valls, former legal advisor to the FCF.