The Catalan Football Federation activates the cardioprotection program

04/21/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Catalan Football Federation has signed an agreement with the Foundation Leo Messi , the “la Caixa” CaixaBank Foundation, CardioSOS and the FCF Foundation to cardioprotect all of Catalan football and futsal. The campaign ‘Tots som un batec’ has the participation of the footballer Leo Messi , and will allow the installation of a defibrillator in all the soccer fields and pavilions and futsal courts in Catalonia that do not yet have them. The campaign has an investment of 200,000 euros to cardioprotect a total of 180 sports facilities.

The cardioprotection program is framed within the general framework ‘Tots som un equip’, of promotion and promotion of Catalan amateur soccer and futsal. The campaign affects, among other axes, the promotion of safe and healthy sports practice, taking into account that the health of the federated and federated is a priority issue for the FCF.

For this reason, all Catalan football and futsal clubs that do not have cardioprotective equipment may benefit from the agreement to have a defibrillator in their sports facilities, as well as carry out a training course in the use of the AED device. for its members. The campaign starts this 2020-2021 season, and will continue during the following year.

All the information on the campaign is available on the newly created website totssomunbatec.cat, where you can view the videos of the campaign, with the footballer Leo Messi as the protagonist, and the steps to be followed by the clubs interested in making the request for the defibrillator.