The Catalan Basketball Federation starts a campaign to raise awareness about women’s sport

05/13/2021 at 6:24 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Assembly Hall of the Catalan Basketball Federation (FCBQ) hosted the official presentation of the Women’s Basketball project and the campaign #DemanaCanvi developed by FCBQ Women’s Basketball Commission.

The event was attended by the President of the FCBQ, Ferran aril , together with the Federation board and president of the Commission, Olga Prairies ; as well as the Catalan international Laia Palau Y Jordi Aliaga , international arbitrator and technical arbitration advisor to the FCBQ.

The Women’s Basketball project, which has the support of the Institut Catalá de la Dona, is a transversal initiative of the Women’s Basketball Commission of the Catalan Basketball Federation with the aim of reaching all the agents involved in the world of basketball, and that starts from a very clear concept: seek awareness and sensitization of the need for change .

#DemanaCanvi

Under the motto #DemanaCanvi and your new specific corporate brand, This project has a marked structure, which arises from a program made up of several axes that back it up., and a series of actions to promote and enhance.

A action plan with the intervention of all agents involved , essentially: players, coaches, referees, managers, families and clubs, where the commission is the main axis where all the levels of the Federation participate, generating a current of opinion and respect towards the woman and the basketball.