The “Cat” Benzema took out his claws and scored these goals in training with France

He is excited, like a child with a new toy, after almost six years without wearing the shirt of the National Team of France. Karim Benzema you want to make up for lost time and your next stop is Euro 2021That’s why he enjoys training and takes it very seriously as well.

Definition problems does not have Benzema, he comes from scoring 23 goals in 34 games with Real Madrid in the league. And with the French team he shouted 27 goals in 81 games, numbers that could have been more enlarged except for the long absence that the forward of his team had.

However, he will have two friendlies to further calibrate his aim before starting the Euro Cup party. France will play this Wednesday against Wales at the Allianz Riviera, Nice, and on Tuesday June 8 against Bulgaria at the Stade France.

Let’s go ⚔️🔥 #Nueve #Charbon #Training pic.twitter.com/8jMUX0zD2p – Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 31, 2021

In this way, Real Madrid’s ‘9’ and France’s ’19’ train, who has been very close to Kylian Mbappé in the preparation days. The young wonder of the French team is excited to play alongside Benzema.

Let Karim Benzema work. 😍 pic.twitter.com/ijRSbKOOgd – REAL MADRID❤️ (@ AdriRM33) May 31, 2021

Le sourire et le travail ⚔️ @Benzema https://t.co/YfaabRPL2U pic.twitter.com/8mRo6xCStP – Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 27, 2021

France is paired in a difficult group. He will have to face Germany, Hungary and Portugal in Group F of Euro 2021.

