The casualties in the Olympic Games continue: now Gasquet and Mannarino

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 they continue to add bad news when it comes to tennis as new players have been added to a list of casualties that does not stop growing. As reported by journalist Quentin Moynet de L’Equipe, Richard Gasquet Y Adrian mannarino They will also not travel to the Japanese capital and will choose to continue with the normal order of the circuit at the close of the European clay tour or at the beginning of the US Open Series. In that sense, Jeremy Chardy and Gilles Simon would be his replacements on the French Olympic team.

