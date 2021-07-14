The casting for Lonzo Ball is reduced to two teams

One of the players who will generate the most noise this next preseason with the arrival of the NBA Rumors and the transfers will be Lonzo ball. The North American point guard who this season has defended the colors of New Orleans Pelicans will go out at Free Agency 2021 and it will be debated between the different proposals that it receives during the next months.

With his limitations on outside pitching and his erratic direction of play by Stan Van Gundy’s team, the Pelicans’ intent is not to match any major offers Lonzo Ball receives during the upcoming preseason. That is, the playmaker will be restricted, but with a very light restriction that will not be enforced by the New Orleans franchise.

The two teams that are closest to signing him

Despite the fact that a great series of NBA franchises have been interested in the signing of the skilled point guard, the reality is that there are two teams that are closest to his arrival this summer, and they are the following:

– Chicago Bulls: the East franchise is one of the main interested in the signing of Lonzo Ball. With the explosion of Zach LaVine and waiting for Coby White to experience a similar development, the contribution of another great exterior to the team will be key in the short-term future of the franchise.

– Los Angeles Clippers: The Los Angeles franchise is still unable to fulfill its goal of getting the NBA ring. The leadership of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George needs a series of new faces who can contribute more scoring, defense and leadership in the game, something that Lonzo Ball could give, even more if we stop at the problems of the Los Angeles team in his position of 1 with Patrick Beverley or Rajon Rondo.