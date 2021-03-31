The Castellón City Council suffers a cyber attack and is left without access to the computer system, municipal website and tax portal

A new cyber attack hits public administration. The Castellón City Council (Castelló de la Plana) has reported that both its municipal website, the electronic headquarters, the tax portal, as well as its internal computer system have been blocked. The attack was reported on Monday afternoon and is still not working at this time.

As described by the City Council, the Modernization department of the City Council and companies specialized in cybersecurity are analyzing the incident and working to restore normality.

A cyber attack paralyzes the Castellón City Council

At the moment the origin of the cyber attack is unknown, which they describe as “an automated attack consisting of encrypting information without accessing it or downloading data. “A description that fits with other similar attacks such as the one that occurred in the SEPE a few weeks ago, where cyber attackers used the Ryuk ransomware or that of the Jerez City Council, in 2019.

The municipal website is not operational and the City Council informs that people who had an appointment today should be cited again when the system is reset. Yes, the data will be taken manually; a common practice in this type of cyberattacks that in practice cause long delays by having to do tasks that were centralized in the computer system by hand.

⚠️ The Castelló City Council has suffered a computer attack for which some services have been inoperative. 👩🏻‍💻 We are working to reestablish the system as soon as possible. ⬆️ Here is the official statement. 🙏🏼 Sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/fmQI4ULjDf – Ajuntament Castelló (@AjuntCastello) March 30, 2021

To contact the Castellón administration, the Citizen Service telephone number is still active. Given the foreseeable delays, the City Council informs that they will extend the administrative deadlines for the duration of the incident, be it registering, registering a document or other equivalent tasks. It has not yet been reported that a ransom has been requested.

Via | Castellón Plaza