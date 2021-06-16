The Castellón Carla Bernat, leader in Malaga based on birdies

With a lap of 69 strokes (-3) in the demanding field of Lauro Golf, Carla Bernat He shone by exhibiting great regularity from tee to green and avoiding all obstacles posed by the course. With the exception of the final bogey on the 18th hole, the Castellón card is a faithful reflection of the good game that she has displayed during the opening day, scoring five birdies on the return leg.

“It has been a very productive day on the field, because I have been very straight from the tee and I have made the putts I had to make, I have felt very comfortable,” summarized Bernat.

“It seems to me a narrow field, you have to be very constant on the drive. The shots to the green are important because they are very small and if you do not go straight it is difficult to take greens. Tomorrow I’ll go out to enjoy myself, to continue with my game, and we’ll see what happens in the end, ”Carla explained.

Behind, they lurk Navarra Elena Hualde, second solo, just one stroke from Bernat, and the Madrilenian Row Courteous and the malagueña Lucia Lopez, thirds with laps of minus one today.

This Thursday the competition will continue, second day starting at 8:30 am from the 1st tee. The main game that will start at 10:10 am will be made up of Carla Bernat, Elena Hualde and Reme Cortés.