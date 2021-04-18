The cast will meet at a special event

The cast of ‘Emergencies‘will meet later this month on the’ Stars in the House ‘show. The meeting will include George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Gloria Reuben, Anthony Edwards, Noah wyle, Ming-Na Wen and more for a charitable cause. From ‘ER’ to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 5 series of doctors that marked television.

How we love television meetings, especially if they are from series as iconic as ‘ER’. Television was never the same again after watching George Clooney, Julianna Margulies and the rest of the cast save lives against the clock at Chicago County General Hospital. Now, Twenty-seven years later, its actors and actresses are preparing an online reunion at the end of April (very common in these times of pandemic by Covid-19) as part of the series ‘Stars in the House’, and which aims to raise funds for the Waterkeeper Alliance, a non-profit organization that leads Gloria Reuben, one of the actresses in the series.

The ‘ER’ meeting will feature appearances by Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), Clooney (Doug Ross), Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Noah wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Ceron (Chuny Marquez), Yvette freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks). The meeting will be presented by Seth rudetsky Y James Wesley, and you’ll see the cast reminiscing about their time on the show and even answering questions live from fans. “I am absolutely excited to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so,” Reuben said in a statement.

Created by Michael crichton and winner of 22 Emmy Awards, this model doctor series preceded the success of other shows such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘The Good Doctor’, and accumulated more than 30 million viewers every week in the United States in the 1990s and early 2000s.

