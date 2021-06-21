The cast tells us about the fourth season

This Friday the fourth of the acclaimed series opens We talk to the cast about the new episodes

Las Encinas will reopen its doors on June 18. But as the creators of ‘Elite’ have used to us, each season, that is, each course, is renewed and comes loaded with new characters, powerful plots and the odd mystery that takes us to the extreme. It was already seen in the trailer that the new plot pointed to ways to come loaded. And from what the actors say, it will deliver what it promises.

In this new installment of the series comes new characters. For example Diego Martin gives life to Benjamín, the new director of the select school, where his children will study, Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Diaz) and Patrick (Manu Rios). Also, royalty will enter the school, specifically Philippe von Triesenberg, which gives life Pol Granch. Next to them will be Aron piper, Omar ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós and many and many more that we have known in previous seasons.

The entire cast is very much in line with this idea of ​​new airs that enter the series: for Martina Cariddi, new to the series, it has meant a lot of personal and acting learning and with her character it is shown that “there is no need to be afraid to love and experiment, and always go for the truth ahead “. The same Claudia Salas thinks, who gets back into the skin of that whirlwind named Rebeca. The actress tells us that this season shows that in life “you have to dare to feel and take away your fears. You also have to connect internally with yourself, and present yourself in society like this. Without fear, without prejudice and without what socially It imposes. Remove the mask and take out what is inside, “he says.

Pol Granch and Georgina Amorós recognize that their characters, Cayetana and Philippe, have a great plot. Both recognize that all these new characters bring what is necessary for this new season: fresh blood.

For her part, Itzan Escamilla is concise but forceful with the series’ new message: appearances can be deceiving, something that Carla Díaz also assures. Manu Ríos and Arón Piper comment that this fourth season has been an absolute renewal for the series, the beginning of a new era, as Piper well maintained.

In the opening video you can see who they would choose if there was a Hollywood version of the series. The cast tells us which actor or actress would play their role. Do you agree with his casting?

Elite returns on June 18.

