The Cast of Zoey’s Playlist On Their Favorite Musical Numbers

Instead of just giving us her favorite, we had Jane share a few of her musical memories from the series.

Best song to have sung at you: “Into You” (Season 2, Episode 8)

Hardest song to get through: “In the [season two] finale, there’s a number that I’ve never cried so hard in between takes, that we had to take a break. ”

Favorite sexy song: “The one Max and Rose did at MaxiMo —’Need You Tonight. ‘” (Season 2, Episode 8)

Most complicated choreography: “‘Nowhere to Run’ was actually really complicated, and I did not have that many rehearsals — I think two. And it was like three dance numbers that were super dance heavy.” (Season 2, Episode 3)

Song you couldn’t get out of your head for days: “Oh my god, every single one. Truly everything. I mean, last year I was possessed by ‘Sucker.’ Like, I would shoot out of bed in the middle of the night like, no! Stop singing ‘Sucker’ to me! Truly every single one is stuck in my head for days after. ”

Song you’re proudest of: “There’s a couple. Maybe ‘How Do I Live.'” (Season 1, Episode 8)

The number you rewatched the most: “Oh my god. ‘American Pie.'” (Season 1, Episode 12)

Favorite song you got to sing: “That’s a secret!”

Favorite song behind-the-scenes: “‘I’ve Got the Music in Me,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Black Man in a White World.’ One of the numbers from the season two finale that I can’t tell you about. Actually, I think the end of the season this year has some really great stuff to look forward to. ”