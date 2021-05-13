The cast of the Los Angeles Lakers drama series for HBO continues to grow

According to Variety, the future HBO drama series centered on the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s has expanded its cast with the addition of Gillian Jacobs (‘Community’) and Wood Harris (‘Remember the Titans’).

Jacobs’ role will be that of Chris Riley, wife of Pat Riley (played by Adrien Brody). Maybe Pat was the one with the whistle, but Chris had a plan. A therapist by profession, Chris Riley used his emotional experience and strategic genius to make the Lakers champions.

Harris for his part to play Spencer Haywood. In 1970, Haywood brought the NBA to the Supreme Court and won the right to join the league before graduating from college, paving the way for future great players like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. But the groundbreaking court case also earned him a label: troublemaker. Haywood’s willingness to fight for his rights hampered the next nine years of his career. Joining the Lakers “roster” rekindled his hope of winning the championship, but first he will have to face his own demons.

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s nonfiction book, ‘Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,’ the series will tell the professional and personal history of the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, a one of the most revered and dominant sports dynasties in history, in what came to be called “the Showtime era.”

The series will also star John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bo Burnham as Larry Bird, Jason Segel as Paul. Westhead, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Front Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha ‘Cookie’ Kelly and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

The series as yet undefined will be written and produced by Max Borenstein (‘Godzilla vs. Kong’), with Oscar winner Adam McKay (‘The Big Short’) directing its first episode and executive producer through Hyperobject Industries. alongside Kevin Messick, Jason Shuman, Jim Hecht, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.