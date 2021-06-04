The cast of The Legacy of Jupiter says goodbye to the series

Unfortunately, after only one season on the air, Netflix made the decision to cancel The Jupiter Legacy. As a result of this, the cast decided to say goodbye through social networks.

The Legacy of Jupiter was one of the new superhero series on which Netflix was betting heavily. However, it appears that the series based on Mark Miller’s comics failed to live up to the platform’s expectations. In this way, the news was recently released that the fiction was canceled and therefore only one season will remain on the air. Due to this event, the cast decided to break the silence on social networks.

Jupiter’s Legacy told the story of the first generation of superheroes who managed to keep the world safe for nearly a century. After all this time, it is her children’s turn to live up to their legacy in an epic drama that spans decades and navigates the dynamics of family, power and loyalty. Through social networks, Andrew Horton Leslie Bib and Matt Lanter showed their sadness at the cancellation.

Farewell to The Legacy of Jupiter

Andrew Horton brought The Paragon to life in The Legacy of Jupiter. The actor was one of the first to use his Instagram account to tell how he took this news. “I am devastated. The Jupiter legacy was a once in a lifetime experience and one I will never forget. I am sad and sorry that we cannot continue this journey. I feel like we barely scratched the surface with it. But as the incomparable Jim Carrey once said: ‘this is how the cookie is broken’. A huge thank you to all the people who got involved in this project titan. We must be incredibly proud of what we create, despite this result, ”he wrote in the description of the image.

On the other hand, other members of the cast also decided to say goodbye to the Netflix series, colleagues and team. Leslie Bib, who played Lady Liberty on the show, said: “This union is something I believe in and will miss with all my heart, I love you guys.” While Matt Lanter wrote: “Thank you to the incredible cast, crew and creatives behind Legacy of Jupiter. Not every day a child like me can be a superhero. “

In this way, The Legacy of Jupiter says goodbye to Netflix but its universe will continue with a spin-off focused on the villains called Supercrooks.